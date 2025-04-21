Joint Action Committee Demands Full Investigation into Death of Manipur Woman in Delhi

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 21: A Joint Action Committee (JAC) has been formed to seek justice following the death of Khangembam Priyaluxmi Devi, a 20-year-old woman from Manipur whose body was found near Maharani Bagh in Delhi’s Sunlight Colony on April 19.

The committee is urging a thorough investigation into what police initially categorized as a suicide.

“The death is suspicious. The case must be investigated to punish all culprits involved,” said N. Bishrup, co-convenor of the JAC, during a press conference held at the Rural Youth Development Organisation office in Ngaikhong Siphai.

Priyaluxmi, originally from Ngaikhong Siphai in Bishnupur district, had been living in Delhi since October last year while working at a BPO company in Noida. According to police, she allegedly jumped from a building terrace in southeast Delhi. Her body was flown back to Imphal on April 20.

Highlighting longstanding issues of discrimination, Bishrup stated, “The incident of murder, killing, and discrimination against people from Northeast and Manipur outside the state is not new. There is suspicion of foul play in Priyaluxmi’s death.”

The JAC has appealed to both the Governor and the Chief Secretary for a proper and impartial investigation.

Additionally, the committee expressed concern over insensitive social media posts about Priyaluxmi, warning that legal action could be taken against those responsible for spreading harmful comments that have added to the family’s grief.

Police reports mention CCTV footage showing Priyaluxmi alone before the incident and a suicide note found on her mobile phone. A female IPS officer described the case as “a normal suicide,” though investigations are still ongoing to clarify the circumstances surrounding her death.

Priyaluxmi had been sharing accommodation with a roommate, Marina, with both employed at Noida-based iEnergizer. Her body is currently at the AIIMS mortuary for postmortem examination.

The JAC has also urged state organisations based in Delhi to implement stronger measures to prevent such incidents in the future.