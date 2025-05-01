25.6 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Kuki-Zo student organisations urge people to observe shutdown on May 3 in parts of Manipur

Updated:
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL/ CHURACHANDPUR, April 30: Two Kuki-Zomi student organisations have urged people to observe a shutdown of all educational institutions and business establishments in parts of Manipur on May 3 to mark the second anniversary of the beginning of ethnic violence in the state.

Zomi Students Federation (ZSF) and Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) said May 3, 2025, marks the completion of two years of the outbreak of the ethnic strife and urged all “to observe the day in silence by closing all educational institutions and all business establishments”.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The imposition of the President’s rule came after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The student bodies also called for “hoisting black flags at the respective residences of all”.

These organisations also said a “mass prayer would be observed at Martyrs’ cemetery and a public gathering at the wall of remembrance in Churachandpur district headquarters”, and asked the public to attend the programme.

Earlier, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) said May 3 would be observed as a “Separation Day”.

In a statement, the ITLF said, “There will be a day of reflection and remembrance for the victims of the ethnic conflict that has deeply impacted the Kuki-Zo communities”.

There will be a series of programmes, including prayers and exhortations for the victims and their families, a keynote address, organisational reports, and speeches by various tribal leaders, it said in a statement.

Imphal valley-based COCOMI, a Meitei organisation, had on Tuesday appealed to the people to halt all activities on May 3 and attend a public convention being organised on the day at Khuman Lampak stadium to discuss the future of the state.

Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) also announced that May 3 this year would be observed as a “solemn day of remembrance and solidarity under the theme Bridging Divides for Shared Future”. (PTI)

