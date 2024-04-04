Left parties teaming up with Congress to save democracy: Tripura CPI(M) leader

AGARTALA, April 3: Tripura CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday said that the Left parties have teamed up with the Congress in the state to safeguard democracy and constitution.

Chaudhury’s assertion follows persistent attacks by the BJP on the CPI(M) in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Chief minister Manik Saha, who has been leading the party’s campaign trail, has been criticising the CPI(M) for aligning with the Congress.

“Every murder is condemnable. It is a fact that many Congressmen were killed during the Left regime in the state and several comrades have also fallen to violence during the Congress rule. We stand for an apology for this”, Chaudhury said during a press conference here.

Alleging that people involved in past violence are now associated with the BJP, Chaudhury emphasised that the “murder” of democracy and the constitution is more detrimental than individual killings.

He explained that the Left parties have joined forces with the Congress to protect democracy and the constitution, which are under threat during the BJP regime.

However, he also acknowledged that ideological differences with the Congress will persist.

Chaudhury took a dig at Biplab Kumar Deb, the BJP candidate for Tripura West Parliamentary constituency, questioning why he was forced to resign as CM. He urged Deb to share the story before criticising the CPI(M) for aligning with the Congress.

Deb, who led the BJP to victory in 2018, defeating the 25-year-old communist government in the northeastern state, resigned in May 2022, paving the way for Manik Saha to become chief minister. (PTI)