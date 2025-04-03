‘Luangdilat Khuang’: A Wordbook’ released

IMPHAL, April 2: The Luangdimai Citizens’ Forum (LCF) hosted a “momentous event” recently at Rani Gaidinliu Park, Mantripukhri, Imphal, marking the release of ‘Luangdilat Khuang: A Wordbook’ and the 91st anniversary of Chug Rapprochement, a press release by the LCF said.

The much-anticipated ‘Luangdilat Khuang: A Wordbook’ was officially released by Dinganglung Gangmei, Chairman, Hill Areas Committee (HAC), Government of Manipur. This wordbook stands as a significant contribution to the documentation and preservation of linguistic and cultural heritage, the LCF also stated.

Besides the book release event in Imphal, LCF also launched ‘Luangdilat Khuang: A Wordbook’ across various cities in the country, further broadening the reach of this significant linguistic and cultural initiative. These coordinated releases underscore the commitment of LCF to preserving and promoting indigenous heritage on a national scale.

The event was a resounding success, fostering cultural and historical consciousness among the community.

The Luangdimai Citizens’ Forum then said it “remains dedicated to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and will continue working towards strengthening the bonds of unity and understanding within the community”. (NNN)