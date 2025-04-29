Man Arrested for Domestic Violence in Rare Matrimonial Cruelty Case in Manipur

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 29: In a rare case of domestic violence reported in Manipur, police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly subjecting his wife to matrimonial cruelty, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Khaidem Naocha, a resident of Tangjeng Ahalup, Bishnupur, under the jurisdiction of Kumbi police station, was arrested following a complaint registered at the Women Police Station in Churachandpur.

Naocha, son of Kh. Jugindro Singh, was taken into custody in connection with the assault of his 25-year-old wife, Nengneihoi.

According to the police, the arrest was made based on a written report filed by the victim’s relatives. Nengneihoi, a native of K Lhangjol village in Leimata under Henglep Sub-Division of Churachandpur district, was found physically assaulted when her family members received her at the Loktak Project gate in Bishnupur District on Sunday.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Churachandpur. Authorities confirmed that the investigation into the case is ongoing and further legal actions will be pursued.

Police also noted that under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), any husband or relative who inflicts cruelty upon a woman is punishable by imprisonment of up to three years and may also face a fine.

The incident has brought attention to the ongoing issue of domestic violence and the need for continued vigilance and support for victims in the region.