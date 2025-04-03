Manipur: 14 police officers including 2 SPs transferred

IMPHAL, April 2: The Manipur government has transferred 14 police officers including superintendent of police of two districts, an official order said.

Superintendent of Police of Jiribam Shaikh Mohd Zakir was transferred as SP of Kakching district, an order issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department said on Tuesday.

SP Kakching Priyadarshini Laishram will be the new SP of Jiribam, it said.

Gaurav Dogra SDPO Yairipok has been transferred as SDPO Singjamei while Abhinav Assistant Commandant 1st Manipur Rifles will hold the additional charge of Additional Superintendent of Police Kangpoki.

Akoijam Sadananda Singh will be the new Additional SP Traffic (Imphal East) while Keisham Bojoukumar Singh has been transferred as Additional SP Vigilance.

Rattana Ngasekpam will be the new Additional SP CID (SD), it added. (PTI)