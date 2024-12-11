Manipur child right body issues advisory on RTE Act implementation

IMPHAL, Dec 10: The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) recently issued an advisory to the Directorate of Education (S) for monitoring of implementation of RTE Act, 2009 and the Manual on Safe and Security of Children in Schools developed by NCPCR, New Delhi.

Under Section 31 of Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the MCPCR is mandated to be the monitoring authority of RTE Act, 2009 in the State, read the advisory.

“Children are the national assets and building a safe and secured environment in schools are paramount to ensure a child friendly learning space which will impact positive vibes to attain wholesome mental and physical wellbeing besides acquiring academic heights. A safe school builds a culture of safety with awareness and vigilance along with sensitivity to the issues involved,” it read.

The MCPCR will monitor the effective implementation of the provisions of RTE Act and safety guidelines prescribed by NCPCR, for which inspection visits for government and private run schools in the state will be carried out soon, it further read.

The tasks include mainstreaming of internally displaced children, prohibition of corporal punishment, bullying of students at schools and formation of anti- bullying committee at schools, infringement of rights of the marginalized section of the students such as transgender interference and dictates by school authorities upon right of community, and unauthorized visitation by the parents to their wards in schools, the MCPCR advisory read.

Director of Education (S) is directed to inform concerned ZEOs to be Nodal Officers and join the Commission in the inspection of schools as their involvement will enable a more thorough evaluation and ensure the effective implementation of safety and security measures in schools, it further read. (NNN)