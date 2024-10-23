Manipur ex-ADC members forum opposes constitution of ‘adhoc committees’

IMPHAL, Oct 22: The Ex-Autonomous District Council (ADC) Members Forum of Manipur, in its emergency meeting held on Tuesday at Senapati headquarters strongly opposed the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) resolution No 59 of dated October 14, 2024 regarding the constitution of ‘adhoc committees’ for the six ADCs in lieu of the elected members till the elections to the ADCs are held. “The resolution taken by HAC in this regard is in total contravention of the District Councils Act, 1971 & Rules, 1972. It is an attempt to curtail the powers and functions of the constitutionally set up ADCs of Manipur,” the forum said in a statement.

The EX-ADC Members Forum then said that, while the tribal people have been demanding for holding early elections since the last 3 years to 4 years, the move of the HAC at this juncture is viewed as a sinister plan to suppress and sabotage the political and democratic rights of the tribal people. “The resolution is therefore anti-tribal and unconstitutional. We will be constrained to take up all available options in opposing this controversial resolution,” it asserted.

The Ex-ADC Members Forum, Manipur, then urged the HAC members to reconsider and review the said resolution in the interest of tribals’ rights.

The forum also requested “all tribal apex bodies, civil society organisations and right-thinking tribal leaders to join us in opposing the said anti-tribal resolution so that the democratic and constitutional rights of the tribals are not violated anymore”. (NNN)