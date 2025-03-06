15.9 C
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Manipur Governor reviews ongoing national highway projects in state


IMPHAL, March 5: Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday reviewed the progress of ongoing national highway projects in the state with officials of Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), CRPF and others, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

During the meeting, NHIDCL executive director MS Deval briefed the governor on the current status of various national highway projects in different parts of the state and also highlighted key challenges affecting project execution.

Bhalla also directed the officials to take steps to address these challenges and ensure timely completion of the projects. (PTI)

