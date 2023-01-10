Manipur observes 189th death anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Manipur observed the 189th death anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh on Monday which was held at the Samadhi of Maharaj in Langthabal, Imphal West.

- Advertisement -

The function was organised by the Manipur State Archaeology, Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Manipur.

This ceremony began by paying floral tribute to the portrait and statue of Gambhir Singh and to the statues of Nara Singh and Hera Singh.

A contingent of Manipur Rifles offered a guard of honour, gun salute, and sounding of the Last Posta, and Sankirtan was also performed as a part of the program.

Addressing the function as chief guest, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that highly appreciated the sacrifice made by forefathers.

- Advertisement -

The youth of the present generation should pay respect to their ancestors and follow footsteps.

“We are here today because of our forefathers. Their courage, ability, and sense of patriotism could save Manipuri society from the then Burmese invader. The present generation should have the instinct of patriotism and nationalism like them as we are their children,” he encouraged youth while recalling the heroic efforts of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, and Narsingh Herachandra to drive off the Burmese and end the seven years devastation.

He said that the state is being saved from a foreign invader. But observing the present trend of drug menace of the state, the future of Manipuri society is uncertain.

The state government will not compromise anything to end the drug issues.

- Advertisement -

N Biren Singh also expressed the need to have a clear concept and understanding of the land’s history, beliefs, and data to educate people from outside. He further encouraged historians and researchers to publish articles on history based on the truth and facts.

The program was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and MLA of Keirao Constituency, L Rameshwor Meetei as president and guest of honour respectively. Many MLAs and government officials also attended the program.