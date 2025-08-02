Manipur: Two women among five arrested, heroin seized

AIZAWL, Aug 1: Five people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the seizure of heroin in three separate operations, police said.

Champhai Police intercepted an Aizawl-bound taxi at Khankawn check gate in Champhai and seized 364 gm of heroin worth Rs 10.92 lakh on Thursday, police said.

The taxi driver, identified as C Zoramhluna (29), a resident of Biate village and presently residing in Aizawl’s Chaltlang Lily Veng locality, and his passengers Lalnunzira (34) and Lalthanmawia (30), both from Chaltlang Lily Veng, were arrested in connection with the seizure, they said.

Zoramhluna revealed to the police that he had come to Champhai to receive the contraband for delivery to some persons in Aizawl, police said.

Officials of the Excise and Narcotics Department also seized 60.27 gm of heroin from the possession of two women peddlers in two separate operations at Chhiahtlang village in Serchhip district on Thursday, officials said.

All five accused were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. (PTI)