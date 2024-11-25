Mann Ki Baat screening marks felicitation of Naga Paralympics hero

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 24: The screening of the 116th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Raj Bhavan Kohima on Sunday marked with the felicitation of Naik Subedar Hokato Hotzhe Sema for his bronze medal achievement in the recently held Summer Paris Paralympics 2024 and Team Better Dimapur for their exemplary work in the field of community service by Nagaland Governor La Ganesan.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the screening programme, Ganesan said it was a great honour and privilege to celebrate and honour the resilience, dedication and the spirit of service represented by Sema and Team Better Dimapur.

“Today, we recognize their extraordinary contributions to both our state and our nation,” he said.

The governor said Sema is not only an Indian Army officer and a sportsman, but also a shining example of how adversity can be transformed into achievement.

In 2002, he lost his leg during an operation in Kashmir.

His journey from a soldier to a paraathlete is a tribute to his perseverance and commitment, Ganesan said.

He said competing at the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris and winning a bronze medal in the shot-put event for the country is a testament to his relentless dedication and an inspiration for us all.

“We salute him today for not giving up after he lost his leg; instead, he chose to continue to bring more glory to our nation as an athlete,” Ganesan said.

The governor also acknowledged the admirable efforts of Team Better Dimapur.

Ganesan said in April 2024, he attended their annual sports meet for orphanages and children’s homes in Dimapur and was told that it was an attempt to create awareness about the significance of community support towards the lesser privilege children.

- Advertisement -

He noted that their commitment to community service extends far beyond this event, as they are actively involved in promoting cleanliness, environmental protection and civic responsibility. Such initiatives are vital as they sow the seeds of future change and inspire others to rise to the occasion, he said.

Ganesan said the society is enriched by the endeavours of such individuals and groups who remind what can be achieved when dedication meets purpose.

We need more people like Hokato and Team Better Dimapur to continue leading the way and to inspire many more young people to step forward and contribute to the progress and harmony of our community,” the governor added.

“Today, we honor them not just with words but with our actions, by supporting their initiatives and celebrating their courage and vision. May their stories inspire us all to serve with dedication and compassio,” he said.