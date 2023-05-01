State listens ardently to the Prime Minister

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ GUWAHATI, April 30: On the occasion of completion of 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s on air programme ‘Man Ki Bat’ slew of programmes were organised across the state.

Ministers, bureaucrats and locals participated in the programme and listened to what the PM had to say.

The BJP, Karbi Anglong District Committee, East congratulated the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for the success of 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat in a press release. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on TV and radio on October 3, 2014.

In Diphu, Mann Ki Baat viewing and listening programme was organised in Sarsing Teron Memorial Town Hall which was attended by the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang. After the Mann Ki Baat was over the BJP held Booth ki Baat in which the CEM Ronghang urged the party workers to follow PM Narendra Modi at the Centre and the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state.

Executive Members of KAAC, Mangal Sing Timung; Amarsing Tisso and Richard Tokbi and others were also present in the programme.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has played a crucial role in reshaping the mindset of the people. He said the youth have especially been encouraged by the radio broadcast programme.

Speaking at a special broadcast of the 100th episode of the programme at Raj Bhavan, Kataria said Modi connected with the people of the country through ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“It played a role in reshaping the mindset of the people for ‘New India’ and it reflects the behavioural change of the people as well as the society,” he said.

The governor pointed out that the PM chose radio as a medium of communication so as to reach the maximum number of people, including those in remote corners of the country.

Kataria said the broadcast acted as a catalyst for mass movements such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Covid vaccination and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma listened to the 100th episode with state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita and party workers at the party’s state headquarters here.

“Like previous 99 editions, the 100th episode of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s Mann Ki Baat left us thinking and motivated,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

“By sharing stories of grassroots change-makers, seeding innovative ideas and guiding us to yearn for the best in our endeavour to build New India, Hon PM has spurred us all into new thinking. We owe a big gratitude to Hon PM for this quiet social reawakening and strengthening our bonding through radio,” Sarma added

Our Morigaon correspondent added: Minister of Water Resources and Information & Public Relation Piyush Hazarika on Sunday attended the Prime Minister”s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme at Demouguri ,Jagiroad in Morigaon.

A meeting in keeping with the organising of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme held here. The president of Morigaon BJP Prabin Medhi delivered the welcome address in the programme.

The one hour ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme was enjoyed by more than five hundred people of the locality including BJP workers.

Besides at Laharighat constituency, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme held at no.221 and no 222 booth centres under the initiative of the general secretary of BJP ,Morigaon Nirmal Konwar. On the other hand at Morigaon constituency, the MLA, Morigaon Ramakanta Deuri organised the Man Ki Baat’ programme at Danduwa GP. More than three hundred people enjoyed the programme with enthusiasm.

Our Demow correspondent added: Under Thowra Constituency with Nitaipukhuri 44 No Booth workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain listened to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme in 672 No Bokpora Primary School Playground in Nitaipukhuri near Demow on Sunday.

Our Sivasagar correspondent added: BJP ward commissioners and workers on Sunday listened to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘s 100th ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme in 33 booths in the 14 municipality wards along with the rest of the country. Mayur Bora, BJP district president, Dipika Duwori, chairperson BJP Mahila mandal, Mrinali Konwar, chairperson, Sivasagar Municipality Board , Surovi Rajkumari and other leaders supervised the arrangements.