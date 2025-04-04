37.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 4, 2025
type here...

Meghalaya CM Reaffirms Commitment to Resolving Border Dispute with Assam

The border dispute has been a persistent source of tension between the two states, affecting the lives of communities living near the border.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

SHILLONG, APR 4: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to resolving the long-standing border dispute with Assam, stating that progress is being made in the right direction.

- Advertisement -

He was speaking during the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the All Meghalaya Karbi Association (AMKA) at Purduwa Kharpati in Ri Bhoi district on April 3.

Related Posts:

Acknowledging the hardships faced by residents along the Assam-Meghalaya border, Sangma noted the complex nature of the dispute, involving both technical and political challenges. “Things are moving forward in the right direction. Let us continue to be committed to our people. Let us understand the pain they go through and work towards a solution,” he said.

He credited past governments for initiating dialogue on the issue but emphasised that his administration, in collaboration with the state council, is actively working towards a solution. “This is not a simple issue to resolve. It’s a political challenge apart from being a technical one. While earlier governments may not have taken it forward, we are committed to resolving it. I also thank my Assam counterpart for showing initiative,” he added.

The border dispute has been a persistent source of tension between the two states, affecting the lives of communities living near the boundary. However, efforts are underway on both sides to find an amicable resolution.

- Advertisement -

During the event, CM Sangma paid tribute to notable Karbi leaders who contributed to the movement for Meghalaya’s statehood. He mentioned figures such as the late Valerian Hing Timung, Jaipo Thang Taro, Dominic Timung, Joy Taro, and Chikraw Timung, acknowledging their sacrifices and the historical ties between the Karbi people and the state.

Sangma also congratulated AMKA on its 50-year journey, commending its role in preserving the Karbi community’s rich cultural heritage. “The founding members have spent five decades protecting and celebrating their identity. Their work is invaluable,” he said.

Speaking on unity and inclusiveness, the Chief Minister reassured citizens from all communities and religions of equal importance and protection under his government. “We may belong to different tribes and follow different faiths, but being a citizen of Meghalaya makes you equally important. It is the duty of every leader and the government to ensure development and protection for all,” he stated.

In a significant announcement, he pledged ₹50 lakh for the establishment of a Karbi Cultural Centre, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting minority groups in preserving their culture and traditions. “Culture defines our identity, whether we are Khasi, Garo, Rabha, Koch, Hajong, or Karbi,” he noted.

- Advertisement -

Addressing issues in the disputed border areas, Sangma shared that the absence of basic infrastructure, such as schools, continues to affect the lives of people. However, with support from the Assam government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, construction of a school is underway in one such area, funded through the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF).

“There are many challenges, but we are working together to bring development where it is most needed,” he said.

Responding to AMKA’s demand for changing the nomenclature of the Karbi community from ‘Mikir’ to their correct identity in state records, the Chief Minister acknowledged the issue and revealed that a committee has been set up under the Commissioner Secretary of the Social Welfare Department to review such demands. The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Government of India.

On the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill and the demand for inclusion of unrepresented tribes, he said the government is considering expansion to accommodate such communities. “The option is still open,” he assured.

In an effort to promote linguistic inclusivity, Sangma announced plans to introduce Khasi and Garo languages in the school curriculum for all students across Meghalaya. “Though it may be challenging, we are exploring the possibility of making both languages mandatory, so students can learn and appreciate each other’s cultures,” he said.

View all stories
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Three Myanmar Nationals Held in Mizoram for Smuggling Exotic Wildlife

The Hills Times -
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British