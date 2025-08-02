Meghalaya Councils Step Up Vigil Amid Assam’s Crackdown on Illegal Settlers

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, AUGUST 2: Following Assam’s renewed attempts at cracking down on illegal immigrants, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya has issued a stern advisory to indigenous village chiefs, calling for increased vigilance along the state border. The council has appealed to all the village authorities—the Hima, Dorbar Shnong, and Dorbar Raid—to keep a sharp lookout and immediately report any cross-border activities suspicious in nature.

This advisory, released on Friday, follows the increasing alarm over unauthorized entry or movement of people along the Assam-Meghalaya border. The KHADC has emphasized that all efforts to settle illegally by outsiders have to be halted forthwith and reported to authorities. It called for village heads to handle the issue with the utmost gravity, citing the threat to land and security.

Meanwhile, the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has also gone on the rolls against encroachment. On July 29, the GHADC officials razed down a number of illegal buildings constructed on council land in the Garo Hills division. These moves came after constant land eviction notices were disregarded by the encroachers. Both GHADC and KHADC reaffirmed the role of vigilance at the community level in protecting tribal land rights. In light of increased pressure of migration along border areas, the councils stressed a shared responsibility to ensure that regional laws and land protections are strictly implemented.