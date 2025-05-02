Meghalaya Government Denies Inaction on Illegal Coal Mining, Promises Transition to Scientific Practices

HT Digital

SHILLONG, MAY 2: The Meghalaya government has firmly rejected allegations of denying the ongoing problem of illegal coal mining and transportation in the state. In a recent statement, government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to complying with the directives of the High Court of Meghalaya and transitioning fully to scientific mining practices within the next two to three years.

Lyngdoh’s remarks come amid mounting criticism and scrutiny of the MDA 2.0 government, following revelations from central agencies and the High Court-appointed Justice (Retd.) BP Katakey Committee, which pointed to the continued prevalence of illegal rat-hole mining despite repeated bans and directives.

“There is no denial,” Lyngdoh stated. “What we are saying is, we are trying to collect accurate information.” He emphasized that the government is working to improve data collection, especially from privately owned and remote mining sites. “The major challenge for us is the topography of the state. Several areas are remote and inaccessible by road, which hampers enforcement and allows illegal coal dumping in forested regions.”

Responding to reports of illegal mining still operating under harsh conditions, Lyngdoh highlighted the government’s recent steps, including the launch of the first scientific mining unit in the Jaintia Hills, which he described as a major milestone. “It caters to and abides by all mechanisms of scientific mining,” he said, expressing confidence that this will significantly reduce illegal mining practices over time.

His statement follows recent enforcement actions, including raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which reported rampant illegal coal extraction—estimated at around 1,200 tonnes per day—often under inhuman conditions. The latest interim report from the Katakey Committee also documented widespread violations in coal-bearing areas, contradicting the government’s earlier claims of strict regulation.

Despite these setbacks, Lyngdoh assured that change is underway. “We will overcome the challenge. In two to three years, we aim to significantly replace rat-hole mining with regulated scientific mining,” he said.

The government maintains that it is actively working to align with court mandates and address long-standing environmental and safety concerns in the state’s coal sector.