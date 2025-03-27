Over 1.92 lakh metric tons of illegally mined coal detected

SHILLONG, March 26: Over 1.92 lakh metric tons of illegally mined coal have been detected in four coal-rich districts of Meghalaya as per aerial survey conducted by a leading drone survey and inspection company – Garuda.

This was revealed by Justice (retd) BP Katakey, who is heading the high court constituted one man committee, after chairing a meeting on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Addressing media persons, Katakey said, “The report of the aerial survey conducted by Garuda has been submitted and according to the report, in four districts – East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills, they found little over 1.92 lakh metric tons of coal other than the inventoried coal.”

“I have asked them to furnish certain clarification which I am expecting today or by tomorrow. So therefore, according to them other than inventoried coal there are more coal available within 1 km radius. Therefore, in today’s discussion I have requested the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the concerned districts as well as concerned departments to be more vigilant about the availability of coal other than this 1.92 lakh metric tons of coal,” he said.

Katakey added, “Based on this survey report, I will submit my report to the Meghalaya High Court what would be my impression on this report because I have to give my impression on this report, which I cannot share with you right now unless I submit the report and unless the High Court makes it public. So, facts remain that the survey report conducted by Garuda, found an additional 1.92 lakh metric tons of coal in four districts in the state of Meghalaya.”

When asked, Katakey said, “Any coal found other than CIL designated depot is illegal. After the ban was imposed by the NGT, which has been confirmed by the Supreme Court, which has said that there cannot be rat hole mining, it means illegal mining unless the mining is allowed under the provision of MMDR Act.”

- Advertisement -

Further, he informed, “I have been told in today’s proceedings that whole prospective licenses have already been issued and another four have also been granted total eight and out of eight in respect of three environmental clearances have been granted and five are yet to get the environmental clearance and out of those three environmental clearance projects, one has started their operation.”

“Why should I ask the government to clarify because I am here because of the high court and as per high court order. These surveys have been conducted because of the directions issued by me from time to time and based on these reports I will scrutinize those reports, and I will have my own interpretation of this report and inform the high court, and the high court will definitely take appropriate action thereafter,”Katakey added.

“But I am reiterating that any coal found other than the coal available in the CIL designated depots are illegally mined coal and action has to be taken under the MMDR Act means FIRs have to be registered, coal has to be seized, the entire coal has to be put into auction subject to the permission to be granted by the respective courts of law and the entire deposits will go to the state’s exchequer, not a single of it will go to the coal miners,” he further added.