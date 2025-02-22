Meghalaya: Jengjal Police Arrest Six Bangladeshi Nationals and Two Indian Facilitators

HT Digital

SHILLONG, Feb 22: A group of police personnel from the Jengjal police station in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, successfully arrested six suspected Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian facilitators during a routine checkpost search.

The arrests were made on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, reflecting the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to prevent illegal immigration.

Among those arrested was a woman named Sarmin Begum (35), as well as five other Bangladeshi citizens: Ruhul Amin (33), Din Islam (38), Dilwar Hussain (27), Sultan Mahmud (37), and Robel Kobiras (33). Two Indian citizens, Rakibul Islam (20) and Jelhaque Ali (28), both permanent residents of Goalpara, Assam, were arrested for allegedly aiding their illegal entry.

Under interrogation, the arrested persons gave information that resulted in the identification and arrest of another Indian facilitator. This indicates the presence of organized networks facilitating illegal border crossing.

All eight suspects have been arrested under the Foreigners’ Act, which regulates the arrival, residence, and departure of foreign nationals in India. The authorities are still investigating to find more information and apprehend any other people involved in the operation.