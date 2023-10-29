22 C
Meghalaya police seize heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore

HT Digital,

Shillong, Oct 29: Meghalaya’s Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, lauded the East Jaintia Hills Police on October 29 for their successful seizure of heroin worth Rs 1.5 Crores from an infamous interstate drug trafficker near Khliehriat.

Sangma expressed his concerns on microblogging site X about drug traffickers persistently targeting Meghalaya’s youth. He highlighted the state’s firm commitment to protecting and enhancing the welfare of its youth, acknowledging the East Jaintia Hills Police’s significant efforts in combating the drug issue. ‘This decisive action reflects the unwavering commitment of @MeghalayaPolice under the leadership of Dr. L. R. Bishnoi, the Director General of Police, towards a #drugsfreeMeghalaya,’ Sangma said, praising the police force’s dedication.

In a related incident on October 25, the East Khasi Hills district police conducted numerous vice raids during the Puja celebrations to ensure public safety and uphold law and order. The operations led to the confiscation of a large quantity of liquor from various parts of the district.

The police seized a total of 1,02,910 ml of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 260 liters of illegal liquor, and 15,100 ml of beer. These steps, coupled with stringent patrolling, were taken to prevent any mishaps in the city during the festive occasion.

