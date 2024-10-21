HYC to Stage Protest in Shillong Against Rising Narcotics Crisis in Meghalaya

HT Digital

Monday, October 21: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), a prominent organization in Meghalaya, has announced its decision to stage a protest march in the state capital, Shillong, on November 8. The protest is aimed at drawing attention to the state government’s failure to address the escalating problem of narcotics flow in the region. This decision comes after the HYC’s repeated efforts to press the government to take stronger measures against the growing consumption and distribution of illegal drugs in the state have gone unanswered.

HYC leaders have expressed their frustration with the government’s inability to implement a seven-point charter of demands that the organization had earlier proposed to combat the drug menace. The council asserts that the failure to act on these recommendations has allowed narcotics consumption to spiral out of control, endangering the state’s youth and overall public health. The upcoming protest march will take the form of a rally, which is expected to gather citizens from across the state, culminating in a demonstration at the state secretariat in Shillong. The aim of the rally is to highlight the growing issue of drug abuse and demand immediate government action.

The HYC’s seven-point charter of demands includes several critical steps that the organization believes are essential to curbing the drug problem in Meghalaya. Among these demands is the establishment of government-owned treatment centers to help individuals struggling with addiction. The HYC is calling for free detoxification facilities, opioid substitution therapy (OST) centers, and daycare centers for drug users. They argue that these facilities will provide much-needed support for individuals seeking to overcome addiction but currently have limited access to resources and treatment options in the state.

Another crucial demand from the HYC is the creation of fast-track courts to handle cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The council believes that delays in the judicial process often allow drug traffickers and offenders to evade swift justice, further contributing to the worsening drug crisis. Fast-tracking such cases, the HYC argues, would act as a deterrent and send a strong message that drug-related crimes will not be tolerated in Meghalaya.

The HYC is also advocating for more comprehensive measures to cut off narcotics supply chains that have infiltrated the state. They believe that addressing the root of the problem, which includes drug trafficking networks, is essential to mitigating the widespread availability of illegal substances. Additionally, the organization is pushing for the establishment of an office for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Shillong, to create a dedicated team that can focus on drug enforcement efforts in the region.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem voiced his disappointment at the state government’s lack of action on these demands. He explained that while the government had acknowledged these points in the Drug Reduction and Action Mission that was announced earlier in 2023, no substantial progress has been made. Synrem pointed out that despite the government’s promises, the drug issue has continued to grow unchecked, and the state’s youth are increasingly vulnerable to addiction. This lack of visible action has led the HYC to take their concerns directly to the public through the protest.

In the run-up to the November 8 march, the HYC has planned a series of meetings across various districts in Meghalaya to raise awareness and rally support for the protest. These meetings will take place in different locations, including Umsning on October 25, Nongstoin on October 28, Nongpoh on October 29, and Iawmusiang Jowai on October 30. Further gatherings are scheduled for Mawkyrwat Market on October 31, Khliehriat on November 1, and Mairang on November 2. The council aims to engage with citizens across the state, encouraging them to join the protest in large numbers and participate in the fight against drug abuse.

The HYC’s call to action has resonated with many people in Meghalaya, particularly those concerned about the increasing drug problem that has begun to affect families and communities across the state. With drug addiction rates reportedly rising among the youth, the protest seeks to raise awareness about the need for a more coordinated and aggressive response from the government. The council is also hoping that their protest will push the authorities to expedite the implementation of their demands, which they believe are crucial for the long-term safety and well-being of the state’s population.

As the date of the protest draws closer, the HYC continues to urge citizens to participate in the march to Shillong and join them in pressuring the government to take decisive action. The organization has called on people from all walks of life to come forward and stand united in the fight against narcotics, emphasizing that the issue affects not only those directly involved with drugs but society as a whole.

With widespread support expected for the November 8 march, the HYC is confident that their message will be heard loud and clear. They remain hopeful that the protest will serve as a wake-up call for the Meghalaya government to take immediate and effective measures to control the flow of narcotics in the state. The organization remains committed to its mission of protecting the youth from the devastating effects of drug abuse and ensuring that Meghalaya’s future is free from the grip of illegal substances.