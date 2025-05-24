Meghalaya: Public screening of ‘Because we did not choose’ today

Screening is generously powered by the Government of Meghalaya

SHILLONG, May 23: The public screening of the critically acclaimed documentary film titled “Because we did not choose” directed by Wanphrang D. Diengdoh will be held at the Tura district auditorium on May 24.

“This powerful film explores the untold stories of indigenous labour corps from Northeast India who were recruited by the British during World War I. Among them were the Garo Labour Corps, whose sacrifice and service in foreign lands have been largely forgotten in historical discourse. The screening aims to bring these narratives to the forefront and promote historical awareness among citizens, particularly the youth,” said social activist Cherian Momin on behalf of the Joint NGOs Forum, Tura.

He said the event also serves as part of a collective cultural movement to commemorate the Garo Labour Corps and respond to the recent demolition of their memorial cenotaph in Tura. By reclaiming history through visual storytelling, the film offers a platform for intergenerational reflection and honour.

“This screening is generously powered by the Government of Meghalaya, whose support has made this event possible. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister and concerned departments for their commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous histories,” Cherian Momin added.

He also urged the general public, students, elders, educators, researchers, and the media to attend this historic screening. The program will include an interaction session following the film.

“Let us come together to remember, honour, and stand in solidarity with the legacy of our forebears,”Momin said.