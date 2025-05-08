Meghalaya Urges Calm, Assures Food Security Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

HT Digital

SHILLONG, MAY 8: As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, the Meghalaya government on Wednesday issued a public advisory urging citizens to avoid panic buying of essential commodities.

The appeal came in the wake of reports of Indian airstrikes on terror camps near the border and growing fears of potential retaliatory action by Pakistan.

To ease public concerns, state authorities assured that Meghalaya has sufficient food stock and faces no immediate threat to food security.

Despite these reassurances, markets in Shillong and other parts of the state witnessed a surge in demand, with residents rushing to stock up on groceries. By evening, many store shelves were already half-empty, reflecting panic-buying behavior similar to previous national emergencies.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Comingone Ymbon addressed the media, calling on the public to remain calm. “I appeal to all the citizens of the state not to panic,” Ymbon said. “We are monitoring the situation closely, and all districts have adequate stocks, including buffer supplies.”

He emphasized that the government is fully prepared to respond to any further developments and would take necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted access to essential goods. “In case of further escalation, we are ready to act swiftly to maintain the steady availability of supplies,” Ymbon added.

The minister also issued a stern warning to traders and shopkeepers, cautioning them against exploiting the situation. “I urge all shopkeepers not to take advantage of the situation,” he stated. Ymbon noted that the department’s price vigilance committee is actively monitoring commodity prices in real time through a digital dashboard.

According to department officials, buffer stocks have been strategically placed across various districts. Surveillance teams have been deployed to prevent hoarding and black-marketing, and efforts are ongoing to maintain price stability.

Reiterating the state’s preparedness, Ymbon assured residents that there is no reason to panic. “Meghalaya is well-prepared. There is no shortage, and we will continue to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential goods to every part of the state,” he affirmed.