SHILLONG, July 29: Miscreants torched a government vehicle at Nongmensong in Shillong this morning.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am, reports said.

The government vehicle belonged to the PWD department was parked near the Post Office, Umkdait Nongmensong.

No one or group has claimed responsible for the act.

The police also did not divulge the clues regarding the suspects. (NNN)