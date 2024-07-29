29 C
Arson attack destroys Govt vehicle in Shillong’s Nongmensong

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 29: A government-owned vehicle was set ablaze by unknown miscreants in Nongmynsong, Shillong in the early hours of Monday morning, a local news bulletin said.

As per reports, the vehicle, bearing the registration number ML 01 5989 and owned by the Public Works Department (PWD), was entirely consumed by the fire.

The local authorities stated that the event took place at approximately 3 am close to the Nongmensong Umkdait post office.

Upon the arrival of emergency services, it was observed that the vehicle had already suffered significant damage.

Police have launched an investigation into the arson attack and are working to identify those responsible.

A case has now been registered and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the probe.

