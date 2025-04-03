38 C
Mizoram Emerges as a Top Tourist Destination in 2024, Attracting Over 52,000 Visitors

Tourism figures also indicate that between April 2023 and March 2024, over 2.19 lakh tourists arrived in the state.

HT Digital

AIZAWL, APR 3: Mizoram cemented its status as a favorite tourist destination in 2024, welcoming more than 52,000 visitors from across India and around the world. According to data released by the state tourism department, a total of 52,235 tourists visited Mizoram last year, comprising 42,184 domestic travelers and 10,051 international visitors from various countries.

Tourism figures also indicate that between April 2023 and March 2024, over 2.19 lakh tourists arrived in the state. Among them were 3,884 foreign travelers from at least 14 nations, including the United States, Britain, Japan, and Israel. However, the total count fell slightly short of the 2.22 lakh recorded in 2022-23, which included 2.18 lakh domestic tourists and 3,551 international visitors.

Authorities stated that tourists visited Mizoram for a variety of reasons, such as exploration, business, and family visits. The state’s picturesque landscapes, rich heritage, and unique cultural experiences continue to attract travelers seeking offbeat destinations.

Mizoram’s tourism sector suffered a significant downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with only 20,564 visitors recorded in 2020-21. However, the industry rebounded in 2021-22 with 1.32 lakh tourists, and the steady growth in subsequent years signals Mizoram’s rising appeal as a holiday spot.

Aizawl, the capital city, remained the most popular destination in 2024, drawing 24,559 domestic tourists and 822 foreign visitors. Champhai district followed with 5,500 tourists, including 497 from abroad, while Lunglei district attracted 2,714 domestic and 75 international visitors.

With its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and welcoming atmosphere, Mizoram continues to captivate travelers looking for an authentic experience. The growing influx of tourists highlights a promising future for the state’s tourism industry, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit destination in Northeast India.

