Mizoram woman jailed for 10 years for killing niece

AIZAWL, Sept 14: A district court in Mizoram on Thursday
sentenced a 38-year-old woman to 10 years in jail for killing her
niece, a court official said.
Champhai district additional and sessions judge Sylvie
Zomuanpuii Ralte convicted and sentenced Chingsianzovi to 10
years in jail and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000, the official said.
Chingsianzovi will have to undergo an additional imprisonment
of one year if she fails to pay the fine, he said.
Chingsianzovi from east Mizoram’s Khawzawl town
strangulated her 13-year-old niece Catherine T Biaksiami to
death in February last year.
The two were camping at a farmhouse to collect firewood at
the time of the incident.
Chingsianzovi asked Catherine to collect firewood during the
day and became livid after seeing that her niece failed to collect
firewood up to her satisfaction.
The two quarreled and in a fit of rage, Chingsianzovi choked her
niece to death with the help of ‘Hnam’ (a traditional strap for
carrying loads).
Initially, Chingsianzovi denied killing her niece and told police
that an unidentified man had attempted to kidnap Catherine
and that she caught the culprit and tied him with a rope.
However, when the police team reached the crime scene, they
found the girl lying dead in the farmhouse.
Later, police detained Chingsianzovi and subsequently she
confessed to her crime.
The prosecution upheld that Chingsianzovi accidentally killed
her niece since she was drunk. She was convicted her under
Section 304 and Section 182 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Catherine was an orphan and she was living with her aunt
Chingsianzovi in Khawzawl town. (PTI)