Mizoram woman jailed for 10 years for killing niece

AIZAWL, Sept 14: A district court in Mizoram on Thursday

sentenced a 38-year-old woman to 10 years in jail for killing her

niece, a court official said.

Champhai district additional and sessions judge Sylvie

Zomuanpuii Ralte convicted and sentenced Chingsianzovi to 10

years in jail and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000, the official said.

Chingsianzovi will have to undergo an additional imprisonment

of one year if she fails to pay the fine, he said.

Chingsianzovi from east Mizoram’s Khawzawl town

strangulated her 13-year-old niece Catherine T Biaksiami to

death in February last year.

The two were camping at a farmhouse to collect firewood at

the time of the incident.

Chingsianzovi asked Catherine to collect firewood during the

day and became livid after seeing that her niece failed to collect

firewood up to her satisfaction.

The two quarreled and in a fit of rage, Chingsianzovi choked her

niece to death with the help of ‘Hnam’ (a traditional strap for

carrying loads).

Initially, Chingsianzovi denied killing her niece and told police

that an unidentified man had attempted to kidnap Catherine

and that she caught the culprit and tied him with a rope.

However, when the police team reached the crime scene, they

found the girl lying dead in the farmhouse.

Later, police detained Chingsianzovi and subsequently she

confessed to her crime.

The prosecution upheld that Chingsianzovi accidentally killed

her niece since she was drunk. She was convicted her under

Section 304 and Section 182 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Catherine was an orphan and she was living with her aunt

Chingsianzovi in Khawzawl town. (PTI)