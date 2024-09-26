27 C
Mizoram's connectivity remains intact despite landowners' agitation

AIZAWL, Sept 25: Mizoram’s connectivity remained stable on Wednesday as vehicles continued to use National Highway-306, the state’s vital link with Assam, despite ongoing protests by landowners in Kolasib district over land ownership disputes.

A police officer said landowners began blocking NH-306 at Sethawn, but heavy police deployment ensured that traffic movement remained unaffected.

Some minor injuries were reported during scuffles between police and protesters.

Over 2,000 landowners launched an indefinite blockade on NH-306, demanding a resolution of land ownership issues and the lifting of a freeze on lands they assert are privately owned.

The Kolasib District Land Owners’ Association (KDLOA) alleged that their long-held lands along NH-306 and NH-6, between Vairengte and Mualkhang, have been designated as Roadside Reserve Forest (RRF) by the state forest department since 2020, effectively freezing these properties.

The Centre had previously approved a widening project for NH-306 and NH-6 in the Aizawl district, with the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) assigned to execute it.

However, the project has stalled due to ongoing disputes between the state forest and revenue departments.

The KDLOA contended that when the widening project was announced, the forest department declared an 800-metre strip on either side of the highways as RRF.

Recently, the Supreme Court directed the Gauhati High Court to expedite its decision regarding the RRF notification within three months and suggested that Mizoram’s chief secretary convene a meeting with the secretaries of the forest and revenue departments to resolve the dispute. (PTI)

