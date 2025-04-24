Naga organisations met in Chumukedima

DIMAPUR, April 23: Naga organisations including ‘Naga political groups’, met recently in Chumukedima near Dimapur in Nagaland and “resolved to continue strengthening the Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship (CNCR) and agreed to work together by respecting each other based on the historical and political rights of the Nagas.

It was convened by Forum for Naga Reconciliation.

A good number of Naga leaders participated in today’s meeting.

Similar meeting was held last month “in a spirit of unity and determination to advance the collective political aspirations of the Naga people”.

Accordingly, last month’s meeting adopted certain resolutions. One of the resolutions was to facilitate and strengthen the Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship (CNCR). (NNN)