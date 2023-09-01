Nagaland becomes first NE state to link Aadhaar with birth registration

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 31: Nagaland has become the first state in the
Northeastern region to initiate Aadhaar linked birth
registration, ALBR. ALBR initiative aims to streamline birth
registration by integrating it with Aadhaar enrolment for
children in the age group of 0 to 5 years.
The ALBR launched on Thursday at the commissioner’s office in
Nagaland was presided by commissioner T Mhabemo Yanthan
in the presence of economics and statistics director Neidilhou
Angami.
Speaking at the event, Yanthan urged government officials to
cooperate and ensure the successful implementation of ALBR
across all districts in the state.
He said ALBR initiative is anticipated to enable children’s access
to various social welfare schemes designed for their welfare. To
extend the reach of this service to residents across districts, the
directorate of economics and statistics has collaborated with
unique identification.