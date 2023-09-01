Nagaland becomes first NE state to link Aadhaar with birth registration

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 31: Nagaland has become the first state in the

Northeastern region to initiate Aadhaar linked birth

registration, ALBR. ALBR initiative aims to streamline birth

registration by integrating it with Aadhaar enrolment for

children in the age group of 0 to 5 years.

The ALBR launched on Thursday at the commissioner’s office in

Nagaland was presided by commissioner T Mhabemo Yanthan

in the presence of economics and statistics director Neidilhou

Angami.

Speaking at the event, Yanthan urged government officials to

cooperate and ensure the successful implementation of ALBR

across all districts in the state.

He said ALBR initiative is anticipated to enable children’s access

to various social welfare schemes designed for their welfare. To

extend the reach of this service to residents across districts, the

directorate of economics and statistics has collaborated with

unique identification.