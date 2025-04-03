25.4 C
Nagaland CM announces initiatives to promote sports in state

Northeast
Updated:
DIMAPUR, April 2: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced three major initiatives specially focused to nurture young local talent and promote the sporting landscape in the state.

The initiatives are Nagaland Football Academy, The Chief Minister’s Sports Scholarships and Nagaland International Gold Cup.

Rio made the announcement during the valedictory function of the maiden Nagaland Super League (NSL) under the aegis of the Naga Football Association and Department of Youth Resources and Sports at Chumoukedima Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Rio said the first initiative – Nagaland Football Academy aims to set up a professional state-supported football academy at the Chumoukedima football stadium in collaboration with an internationally reputed institution, which will nurture young talent and elevate the sporting landscape of Nagaland.

Through the CM Sports Scholarships, young talents would be selected for top football academies and they would be funded directly in collaboration with the Nagaland Olympic Association, the affiliated sports associations and the rational federations.

“Young talents selected through expert professionals would be sent to high-performance sports academics aimed at medal prospects at the highest levels of sport,” he said.

The CM also announced that the state would host the Nagaland International Gold Cup with four local teams and four national and four international teams to carry forward the momentum and prepare the local clubs for the I-League.

“The event will give national and international exposure to our players in our own backyard and bring Nagaland on the football map. Moreover, Rs 2 crore each per annum would be awarded to the teams that qualify for the National I-League,” said Rio.

The CM also urged all stakeholders, both public and private, to invest in grassroots development, infrastructure, and capacity-building to make Nagaland a shining beacon in Indian football.

“Sport is more than competition. It is character, unity, resilience, and hope,” Rio said while asserting that the NSL is a promise to every young boy and girl in the hills and valleys of the state that if they dare to dream, work hard and stay true to their purpose, the world will take notice.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton asserted that the government of the day under the dynamic Chief Minister Rio has been doing its best in promoting sports of all disciplines.

Young sports enthusiasts have been given opportunities or platforms to showcase and to explore their talents while also making long strides in promoting sports and music in the state for the upliftment of the local talents.

In the final, Barak Football Club defeated Longterok FC by 3-1 to emerge as the first champions of the super league in the state. (PTI)

