Nagaland Declares Seven-Day State Mourning After Governor La Ganesan's Demise

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

KOHIMA, AUGUST 16: Nagaland government has announced a seven-day state mourning from August 16 as a tribute to Governor La Ganesan, who died at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Friday night. He was 80 years old.

During the period of mourning, the National Flag will be hoisted at half-mast on all government establishments where it is regularly raised. Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen said in a notification that no official entertainment would be conducted during this period.

As per officials, La Ganesan was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals’ ICU for the last few days. On August 8, he collapsed at his residence in Chennai and received a head injury, following which he was admitted to the hospital and put under close observation. However, he died on Friday night even after receiving treatment.

La Ganesan became the 21st Governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023, and took office on February 20 of the same year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences: ” Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

