Nagaland witnesses communication revolution

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 30: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), in collaboration with OSCAR India, marked a technological breakthrough in disaster communication, successfully demonstrating wireless image transmission via radio signals without internet for the ﬁrst time in Northeast India.

This pioneering achievement was conducted during the second phase training programe NSDMA from April 24-29, reinforcing their position as leaders in alternative communication technologies, an official release said on Wednesday.

While OSCAR INDIA has conducted similar successful experiments across India, this demonstration holds special signiﬁcance as the ﬁrst-ever implementation in Northeast India’s challenging terrain.

The training programme equipped NSDMA’s district project associates (DPAs) with crucial skills including, practical morse code applications, hands-on antenna construction workshops where they built antennas for amateur radio operation by themselves, also a comprehensive mock ﬁre rescue drill utilizing amateur radio communications.

The wireless planning & coordination (WPC) wing, department of telecommunications, lauded the effort of OSCAR INDIA by assigning the special call sign “AT2NE” – the ﬁrst such designation for expedition in the ﬁeld of amateur radio throughout entire Kohima district.

Nilkantha Chatterjee, convenor of OSCARINDIA, said, “This demonstration proves radio’s vital role when modern networks fail. While we have conducted similar transmissions else here, bringing this capability to Northeast India’s unique landscape is particularly rewarding.”

He added that the ‘AT2NE’ call sign recognises “our commitment” to advancing communication resilience.

During debriefing at the NSDMA Conference hall, Dr Johnny Ruangmei, joint chief executive officer, NSDMA, said: “Professionals in disaster management should be involved on a mission mode and not as a professional career alone.”

He added that the NSDMA will work to harvest the communication capability of transfer image through voice frequency using HAM radio.