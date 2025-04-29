NEHU Students’ Union President Arrested for Assaulting Assistant Professor in Meghalaya

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 29: Police in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, arrested Sandy Sohtun, president of the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU), on April 29 for allegedly assaulting Dr. Alok Kumar Singh, an Assistant Professor in the university’s Hindi Department, on April 24.

Following his arrest, Sohtun was produced before a local court, which remanded him to seven days of judicial custody. Leaders and members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) were present during the court proceedings.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that Dr. Singh’s complaint led to Sohtun’s arrest. According to the FIR filed on April 25 at the Mawkynroh police outpost, Sohtun and five others allegedly stormed into Dr. Singh’s office, assaulted him, and threatened his life by holding scissors to his neck.

SP Syiem stated that the investigation is ongoing and that efforts are being made to arrest the remaining suspects involved in the incident.