Nepalese Watchman Found Dead at Manipur CM’s Official Residence

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, APR 4: A 56-year-old Nepalese man employed as a watchman at the official residence of the Manipur Chief Minister was found dead in his quarters, officials confirmed on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Ramesh Thapa, was the son of Prem Thapa from Nepal. His body was discovered lying in bed on Thursday, raising concerns about the cause of his sudden death.

Thapa had been serving at the Chief Minister’s office and was residing in government-allotted quarters during his tenure.

Upon receiving the report, a team from the Imphal West district police, accompanied by forensic experts, rushed to the scene. They conducted a preliminary investigation before taking custody of the body.

The remains were later shifted to the mortuary at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, where a post-mortem will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Thapa’s demise.

Officials are currently working to establish whether foul play was involved or if the death resulted from natural causes. Further updates are awaited pending the post-mortem findings.