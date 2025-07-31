NFR dedicates repainted locomotive to Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 30: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has paid tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) by repainting and renaming one of its diesel locomotives in their honour, underscoring its commitment to preserving national heritage alongside technological progress.

According to an official statement, the Siliguri Diesel Loco Shed under NFR has transformed WDP-4B diesel locomotive no 40023 into a moving tribute to Netaji and his legendary army.

The 4,500 horsepower engine, equipped with modern IGBT technology, now features a new tricolour-themed livery with flag-inspired designs.

The repainted locomotive has been rechristened in honour of the Azad Hind Fauj, symbolising the valour and sacrifices made by Netaji and his troops during India’s freedom struggle.

NFR officials described the initiative as a “rolling reminder” of the nation’s journey to independence.

The statement noted that the redesigned locomotive will now traverse routes across the region not only as a transport vehicle but as a symbol of national pride and historical reverence.

Through this tribute, NFR aims to keep the legacy of India’s freedom fighters alive in public memory and reaffirm its role as a custodian of the country’s cultural and historical identity.