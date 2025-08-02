31 C
NIA Arrests Another Key Accused in Jiribam Massacre Case

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 2: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key accused related to the gruesome murder of three women and three children in Manipur’s Jiribam district in 2024. Official sources said that the arrest was recently made and is an important action in the continuing probe into the gory crime.

The NIA released a statement on August 1, observing that the recent arrest was barely a day after another suspect, Thanglienlal Hmar, had been detained. Hmar was apprehended by a joint NIA-Assam Police team in Aizawl, marking a string of coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies.

On July 31, two other men—Lalrosang Hmar, also referred to as Rosang, from Moinathol village—and Dilkhosh Grant from Cachar, Assam—were also arrested by NIA personnel. Both were arrested in Aizawl, Mizoram, adding more names to the list of suspects associated with the crime.

The agency exposed that on November 11, 2023, three women and three children were abducted and brutally killed by militants in Jiribam district’s Borebekra area. The corpses of the victims were later disposed of in the Barak River. NIA investigators established that Lalrosang Hmar, similar to Thanglienlal, was actively involved in planning the horrific crime.

At the time of arrest, the NIA confiscated a mobile and a SIM card, which are likely to contribute further towards unearthing the crime syndicate.

