No comparison between agreed position and framework agreement: NNPGs

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 17: The N Kitovi Zhimomi-led working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) on Monday said that there was no question of comparison between the “Agreed Position” and the “Framework Agreement”

Responding to a recent statement of the NSCN (IM) that it does not merit Framework Agreement to be compared with the Agreed Position, the media cell of the working committee of NNPGs, in a release, said: “We definitely do not want to compare the Agreed position with the Framework Agreement, signed on the 3rd of August 2015 which starts with the statement – The Indo-Naga political conflict is about six decades old.”

The release said this was a total betrayal to the thousands of Nagas who had laid down their lives before 1955.

The WC said the “Agreed Position”, signed on November 17, 2017, is clear and without any ambiguity or misleading statements as it has been agreed upon by the government of India to “recognise the historical and political rights of the Nagas to self-determine their future in consonance with their distinct Identity” to resolve the Indo-Naga political issues considering the “contemporary political realities”.

On the other hand, the WC said, the Framework Agreement had forgotten the “plebiscite signed in 1951, the declaration of independence by the Nagas on August 14, 1947, and the submission of the memorandum by the Nagas before the Simon Commission in 1929.

Saying that the Framework Agreement was signed much before the Agreed Position, it said the issues of freedom, independent sovereignty and integration of Naga-inhibited areas were not mentioned in it.

“All these issues have been buried through Framework Agreement.

Now it is too late to talk about the same issues but need to be practical and prepare for the solution so that our people can determine their own future without any outsider’s intervention in their respective states, as they know what would be best for their younger generations in their own respective areas,” the WC said.

It requested all the peace-loving Nagas to go through and compare the Agreed position and Framework Agreement for a clear and distinct understanding. (NNN)

