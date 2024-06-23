Will uphold framework agreement at all time: NSCN-IM

DIMAPUR, June 22: The NSCN-IM asserted recently in a statement that it “will uphold the Framework Agreement at all time.” According to the NSCN-IM, it felt free and exhilarated when the representatives of the government of India repeatedly “assured us” saying that they will also abide by the Framework Agreement. “The irony of the Framework Agreement was that it was being threatened through deceit and double-dealing of the government of India on the Naga issue,” it also said. According to the NSCN-IM, the Naga people have started questioning the sincerity of the government of India which has made many agreements with all Naga factions. “This kind of divides and rules policy stands on the way to an honorable solution. The government of India should not nourish the false hope of winning over the hearts of the Nagas with colonial mantra or hooking the Nagas with development bait. The colonial policy of the government of India will never bring the Nagas closer to India rather it will drive the Nagas further away to the other block”, it also said. “The truth of the situation is that the Nagas are not alone. The international community has acknowledged that the Naga issue is a genuine case of national resistance movement. Parliamentarians from many countries, international human right organizations and the Churches are with the Nagas. Except for a few collaborators of the enemies, all sections of Naga people remain united on the Naga political issue that remains politically sacrosanct. They are fully convinced that their future is in salvaging their national principle,” the NSCN-IM added.

According to the NSCN-IM, the inherent sovereign right of peoples and nations are indestructible and it never dies. The Roman Empire, the British Empire and other colonial powers tried to murder the national sovereign rights of peoples and nations, but it ends up with damning failure, it stated. The Naga national issue cannot be robbed off or murdered by any power in so far as it is rooted on the solid ground of the recognized sovereign right of the Naga people, the NSCN-IM also said.

- Advertisement -

”Above all, the presence of God, the Creator of heaven and earth has been with the Nagas since the beginning of the movement. Small and weak we may be, but no human force can defeat us because God is at the centre of the movement. We started the movement with Him and it will be concluded with Him at His own Timing,” the statement of the NSCN-IM further added.

Recalling the turns of past events, the NSCN-IM said, “We talk of unique history of our free country, we talk of our inherent sovereign right, we talk of our unique identity and culture, but talking alone is not enough if they are not made recognized entities. We confronted our enemies in the east, in the west, in the north and south, but confrontation alone does not solve problem”.

It also said confrontation without negotiation is an act of militarism. Confrontation must go along with negotiation. All disputes among peoples and nations over land and water and all international disputes are settled through negotiations. We believe in negotiated settlement through bilateral talks or multilateral talks, the NSCN-IM also said. From the

very beginning we Nagas chose political talk, not armed confrontation. We focus on peace not war; we focus on solution not problem. We are for peaceful co-existence of the two peoples, but we strongly opposed to forced union, it stated.

- Advertisement -

According to the NSCN-IM, the past Indian leaders viewed the Naga national resistance movement from military perspective and as such, “hundreds of thousand innocent Nagas were indiscriminately arrested and ruthlessly tortured; thousands were killed or slaughtered to frighten those uncommitted weak people, but the real revolutionary sons and daughters of the land stayed the course”. They tried to impose military solution upon the Nagas, but it was proven to be a futile exercise.

“The Nagas survived from many horrible onslaughts of the enemies by His grace,” the NSCN-IM added.

Thereafter, the government of India switched over to the stage-managed negotiations with its henchmen and dictated the so-called 16-point agreement, the NSCN-IM said. It was, however, rejected by the Naga people. Realizing the mistake of seeking solution without the consent of the Naga people, the government of India invited the Naga leaders for political talk. Accordingly, a cease-fire agreement was signed on 6th September 1964 making way for political talks at the Prime Ministerial level. Ironically, negotiations ended in a deadlock on account of the unacceptable colonial policy of India, it alleged.

The NSCN-IM then said the government of India committed another blunder in orchestrating the Shillong Accord on 11th November 1975. But the Accord was condemned out rightly by the Naga National Assembly as a sell-out. Seeing the strong opposition and reaction of the Nagas from all quarters to the infamous accord, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, sent feelers to the Naga leaders for political talk without condition, it recalled.

- Advertisement -

The Indian leaders and some of their prominent military Generals who conducted military operations in Naga country stated that ‘military solution is not possible and stressed the critical need to go for political solution as the Naga issue is purely something to do with political solution, it also said.

“True to his commitment and statement on the Naga issue, Mr P.V. Narasimha Rao, the then Prime Minister of India took bold step to enter into a Cease-fire agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) for political talks on the basis of the three agreed terms – talks without condition; talks at the Prime Ministerial level; and talks in a third country,” the NSCN-IM further recalled.

“Thus, the peace process between the Government of India headed by successive six Prime Ministers of India and the NSCN, led by its Chief negotiator Mr. Th. Muivah, the Ato Kilonser (Prime Minister) of Nagalim was held and reached a cease-fire agreement which came into effect from 1st August, 1997. The Prime Minister, Mr IK Gujral announced the ceasefire agreement in the Indian

Parliament. In the subsequent talks held at Milan, Italy, ban imposed on NSCN was lifted. Naturally, NSCN has been formally recognized as the national organization of the Naga people,” it stated.

Important point to be noted is that the wild allegation leveled against NSCN as a terrorist organization by cohorts of the enemies is an anti-thesis of the peace process. Those people are preachers of war, not peace. They are trouble makers and warmongers, said the NSCN-IM. The two peoples who took diametrically opposite stands finally agreed the

Framework Agreement as the meeting point for a durable solution. The government of India and NSCN (National Socialist Council of Nagalim) signed the historic Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015. “The Framework Agreement speaks about the recognition of the unique history of the Naga independence; the recognition of sovereignty of the Naga people; the mutual agreement of co-existence of the two entities (India and Nagas) sharing sovereign power. Moreover, in the competencies it also says the recognition of land stating that Nagas are the owners of their land – everything on its surface and beneath it; the recognition of the legitimate right of the Nagas to integrate all Naga areas”, the NSCN-IM pointed out.

As the Framework Agreement was built upon the universal democratic principles of mutual respect and recognition of rights, and the harmonious interdependent relationship of peoples and nations, “we believe no powers or no forces however big and strong they may be, could be able to tear it down,” it said, adding, “We can say that this Framework Agreement will certainly bring the cherished peace and prosperity in the war-torn Naga country and the Indian sub-continent as well”, the NSCN-IM statement added. (NNN)