Friday, August 15, 2025
Northeast Officers Among Top Gallantry Awardees This Independence Day

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 15: Two Northeastern military officers of great distinction will be awarded India’s highest peacetime gallantry medals this Independence Day. Captain Lalrinawa Sailo from Mizoram in 4 Para (Special Forces) received the Kirti Chakra, while Major Bhargav Kalita of the 50 Rashtriya Rifles in the Kumaon Regiment from Assam received the Shaurya Chakra. The two officers had been awarded for their central roles in risky operations against trans-border enemy personnel.

The Union Government on Thursday declared a total of 127 Gallantry Awards and 40 Distinguished Service Awards to the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel. President Droupadi Murmu has signed off on the honours, including four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), and 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry). Distinguished Service Honours are seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, and 24 Yudh Seva Medals. Also, 290 Mention-in-Despatches have been awarded to 115 Indian Army personnel, five of the Indian Navy, 167 of the Indian Air Force, and three of the Border Roads Development Board.

In a historic first, the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal has been awarded to Air Force personnel for their contribution towards Operation Sindoor. Awardees are Lt Gen Pratik Sharma (GOC-in-C Northern Command), Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai (DGMO), Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh (Retd) (FOC-in-C Western Naval Command), Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari (VCAS), Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor (AOC-in-C Southern Air Command), Air Marshal Jeetandra Mishra (AOC-in-C Western Air Command), and Air Marshal A.K. Bharti (DG, Air Ops).

Carried out on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam massacre, Operation Sindoor was the precision air attacks on nine terror camps deep within Pakistan, killing more than 100 terrorists. Pakistan responded with drone attacks, which were quickly nullified by Indian air defence systems. The Indian Air Force bombed 11 strategic military and radar installations on May 10, causing massive damage and compelling Islamabad to approach a ceasefire.

Air Force Chief Air Marshal A.P. Singh announced that a total of six Pakistani aircraft were shot down and some F-16 aircraft damaged during the operation. A total of 36 personnel of the Air Force who took part in the operation have received gallantry awards, which reflect their high level of operational excellence and unflinching bravery.

Mizo Officer Captain Lalrinawma Sailo Awarded Kirti Chakra for Exceptional Bravery

The Hills Times -
