Mizo Officer Captain Lalrinawma Sailo Awarded Kirti Chakra for Exceptional Bravery

AIZAWL, AUGUST 15: Captain Lalrinawma Sailo of 4 PARA (Special Forces) has been awarded the Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, for his bravery in a high-risk operation. The award puts him among the country’s most honored soldiers, although the details of the mission are classified because of operational sensitivity.

Chanmari, Aizawl-born Captain Sailo is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), and Indian Military Academy (IMA). He is the second individual from Mizoram to be conferred the Kirti Chakra after Subedar Chalhnuna of the Assam Rifles.

In 2025, a total of 127 gallantry awards and 40 distinguished service awards to the personnel of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces were approved by the President. Captain Sailo is among only four awardees of the Kirti Chakra this year, the other three being Lt. Shashank Tiwari, Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A, and Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar.