29.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 15, 2025
type here...

Mizo Officer Captain Lalrinawma Sailo Awarded Kirti Chakra for Exceptional Bravery

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

AIZAWL, AUGUST 15: Captain Lalrinawma Sailo of 4 PARA (Special Forces) has been awarded the Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, for his bravery in a high-risk operation. The award puts him among the country’s most honored soldiers, although the details of the mission are classified because of operational sensitivity.

- Advertisement -

Chanmari, Aizawl-born Captain Sailo is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), and Indian Military Academy (IMA). He is the second individual from Mizoram to be conferred the Kirti Chakra after Subedar Chalhnuna of the Assam Rifles.

Related Posts:

In 2025, a total of 127 gallantry awards and 40 distinguished service awards to the personnel of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces were approved by the President. Captain Sailo is among only four awardees of the Kirti Chakra this year, the other three being Lt. Shashank Tiwari, Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A, and Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar.

View all stories
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Northeast Officers Among Top Gallantry Awardees This Independence Day

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert