Guwahati
Friday, April 4, 2025
NPCC condemns attack on Catholic priests in MP

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 3: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Thursday strongly condemned what it called the “reprehensible attack on Catholic priests and laity by Hindutva extremists in Jabalpur” on March 31.

“The act of violence perpetrated against members of the Christian community, including the physical assault on Father Davis and Father George T, is an outright violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India,” the NPCC, in a release issued by its communication department, said.

The Pradesh Congress said it is deeply disturbing that religious pilgrims from Mandla parish, who were peacefully exercising their right to faith and worship, were subjected to harassment and violence.

It said the suspected involvement of Bajrang Dal activists in unlawfully detaining the pilgrims and priests not once but twice underscored the growing atmosphere of intolerance and religious extremism in the region.

Appreciating the police intervention in securing the release of the victims, the NPCC urged the Madhya Pradesh government to take strict and immediate action against the perpetrators to ensure justice is served.

It also demanded concrete measures to safeguard the rights of religious minorities and prevent such incidents in the future.

It hoped that swift legal action would be taken to restore the faith of the people in the rule of law and the protection of minority rights.

Affirming that it stands in solidarity with the Catholic community of Madhya Pradesh, the NPCC called upon the state governments to uphold the principles of secularism and democracy by taking decisive action against the forces attempting to disrupt communal harmony.

10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
