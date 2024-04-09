22 C
NPCC launches 'donate for Congress campaign'

HT correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 8: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Monday launched the ‘donate for Congress campaign’, a crowd-funding initiative, towards the electoral campaign fund of party candidate S Supongmeren Jamir for the Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency.

Launching the campaign, the NPCC said the freezing of accounts of the Congress Party is not just an act of inter-party political upmanship by the Union government but it is an assault on the democratic rights of the common people of India.

The party said the “donate for Congress campaign’, apart from the financial contract aspect, is an invitation to the voters of Nagaland to register their protest against this wrong and reassert the centrality of the electorates on the representational democratic processes mandated under the Constitution.

The NPCC appealed to all the supporters and well-wishers of the Congress Party and also every right-thinking citizen in Nagaland who believes in the preservation of a free and fair playing field in the electioneering process to contribute generously, and make it count.

