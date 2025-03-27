NSCN-IM accuses BSF of transporting illegal immigrants

DIMAPUR, March 26: The NSCN-IM has accused the Border Security Force (BSF) of transporting “unidentified illegal immigrants from Churachandpur district and dropping them at Litan village areas where there are few Kuki villages surrounding the Litan in Ukhrul district”.

In a press statement issued to media houses today, the NSCN-IM asserted that it will not allow “Naga areas to be used as dumping ground for any illegal immigrants transported by India’s paramilitary forces from across the border or from any other non-Naga areas”.

The NSCN-IM press release alleged that the BSF has been guarding the Kuki militants’ camp at Molhang Kuki village since quite long. It further said that this “entails a cooperative relationship between the BSF, a paramilitary force responsible for guarding India’s border, and the Kuki militants”. The NSCN-IM further said such a relationship that “defied any logic” is a direct challenge and insult to the NSCN-IM that is in ceasefire with the Government of India since 1997 to pave the way for political dialogue for a peaceful solution of the Indo-Naga political conflict.

The NSCN-IM then said the paramilitary forces of India providing logistics and material help to Kuki militants in Manipur is nothing new. “It was there since the early 1990s when the Meitei-dominated Manipur government nurtured the Kuki militant groups to take on the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN)”, the press note of the NSCN-IM added.