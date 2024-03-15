OHAI conference held in Shillong

SHILLONG, March 14: State education minister Rakkam A Sangma has inaugurated the ninth annual conference of OHAI on ‘Mountain History: At the Intersection of Memory, Politics and Identity’ at the auditorium of U Kiang Nongbah (Old) Guest House of the North-Eastern Hill University in Shillong.

The three-day annual conference of the Oral History Association of India (OHAI) is being organized in collaboration with the department of journalism and mass communication of the North-Eastern Hill University and Northeast India AV Archive, St Anthony’s College and supported by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Japan.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday, Rakkam A. Sangma emphasised on the need to be rooted to one’s culture while also sharing concerns over the erosion of one’s age-old oral traditions, highlighting the challenges in preserving the rich oral culture of the tribes of the Northeast.

Further, he also informed about the attempts of the state education department to introduce a curriculum where students starting from the elementary level of schooling will be taught about the rich culture of Meghalaya.

Vice chancellor of the university, Prabha Shankar Shukla, applauded the organisers for bringing together a galaxy of eminent scholars, academicians, researchers and scientists from all over the country in one room.

“It is a testament to unity in diversity,” he stressed and reminded the participants to “listen with empathy, question with curiosity”.

OHAI president, Vrunda Pathare, shared the history of OHAI and how it came into being during a conference in the year 2013. She shared the challenges faced by oral historians across the country.

She said, “Everyone was using oral history, but there was no structure or methodology. However, the success of OHAI conferences which are conducted all over the country gives the oral historians the ownership of their own narratives”, she concluded.

The conference intends to explore India’s rich regional histories and cultures, focusing on the often overlooked narratives from the mountain and mountain communities. The conference seeks to rectify this imbalance by delving into the socio-cultural and political histories of these diverse landscapes that emerge through the oral histories.

The conference, which will continue for two more days, focuses on the intersections of mountain studies, social and cultural histories, indigeneity and politics through oral histories.

It encourages questioning of the categories like ‘tribal’ and ‘indigenous’, and unpacking the diverse narratives of and on mountains as well as exploring how these constructions are often displaced in the larger political articulations of the state and administration. (NNN)