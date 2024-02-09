Meghalaya CM inaugurates Williamnagar Govt College

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Feb 8: Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad K Sangma, accompanied by the education minister, Rakkam A Sangma, PHE, Soil and Water Conservation minister, Marcuise N Marak, chief adviser to the govt of Meghalaya and former education minister, Lakhmen Rymbui, Rongjeng MLA, Jim M Sangma and chief secretary, DP Wahlang, inaugurated the new building of Williamnagar Govt College and mini stadium in Williamnagar on February 8.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the college was provincialised in 2008 when Donkupar Roy was the chief minister of the state.

In 2018 and 2019, the govt had a discussion with the finance and planning departments to improve the infrastructural development in education sector which included Williamnagar Govt College.

He informed the gathering that the govt had spent over Rs 500 crore in education sector as it has been dedicated to make policies for bringing more opportunities to the youth of the state.

He lauded the former education minister and the principal secretary of education department, DP Wahlang for their decisiveness and fastracking the process to ensure that the construction of this college is completed on time.

Through Prime Program and CM Elevate, the CM informed that the govt will provide opportunities to the youth to enable them to start their own projects. Stating that funds have also been sanctioned to improve the development of sports infrastructures in the state, he made an announcement that track and field for Williamnagar Mini Stadium will soon be sanctioned.

While urging the faculty and the students of Williamnagar Govt. College to be passionate to make the college a center of learning and one of the best colleges of in the state, the chief minister assured to bring a memorandum to the cabinet to give science and commerce streams to Sohra, Williamnagar and Baghmara govt colleges. H e also informed that Critical Care Unit along with 50 bedded mother care will soon be started in Williamnagr.

The guest of honour and the education minister, Rakkam A Sangma, in his speech congratulated the people of Williamnagar for getting a Govt college after 50 years of the statehood of Meghalaya. Stating that getting such an institution is a blessing of the God to the people of the region, he urged the faculty and the students of the college to be professionals and sought cooperation of all the stake-holders so that more development can be brought to the region.

The special guest and the minister of PHE, soil and water conservation, housing Marcuise N Marak, lauded the former education minister, Lakhmen Rymbui and former principal secretary of education, DP Wahlang, for their decision to make the dream of the people of East Garo Hills come true.

He also informed that 90% of the Williamnagar mini stadium is already completed and the remaining 10% will also be completed in due course of time.

The others who spoke on the occasion included the chief adviser to the govt and former education minister, Lakhmen Rymbui and Rongjeng MLA, Jim M Sangma.

Earlier, the chief secretary, DP Wahlang, in his welcome address, informed the gathering that Rs 12 crore had been spent for construction of this college including hostels for both boys and girls.