M’laya CM inaugurates National Law University

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 9: Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad K Sangma, inaugurated the National Law University (NLU) at the temporary campus located in Mayurbhanj Complex, Shillong. The ceremony witnessed the presence of Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Sanjib Banerjee, education minister, Rakkam A Sangma, and vice chancellor of the University, Prof Indrajit Dube.

During his address, Sangma stressed the importance of documenting and codifying customary and tribal laws. He expressed his vision for NLU to become a centre of excellence for research on customary laws and practices in the entire Northeast region.

- Advertisement -

Sangma highlighted that the establishment of NLU will bring about a transformative change in legal studies and research in Meghalaya. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the state’s legal system over the past 50 years due to the lack of proper institutions for training, exposure, and knowledge. He expressed confidence that NLU’s establishment will ensure the provision of quality legal education and other services.

Furthermore, the chief minister affirmed the government’s commitment to aligning with the new education policy. He acknowledged that the transition would require time and investment but emphasised the government’s dedication to incorporating the aspects of the National Education Policy in all new initiatives.

Sangma expressed his hope that NLU would foster innovation, research, and critical thinking. He highlighted the university’s unique courses in business administration, policy research, and data sciences combined with law, which would equip students to tackle emerging challenges.

He emphasised the significance of addressing climate change and the associated legal frameworks.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister shared that NLU’s data science course combined with law is the first of its kind in the country. Such innovative courses aim to prepare the youth with the necessary skills and solutions required in the ever-evolving landscape.

Underlining the importance of innovation in education, Sangma noted that an institution’s value is measured by its innovative ideas, whether in production or process. The establishment of NLU in Shillong will contribute to the transformation of legal education and the broader field of education.

Additionally, Sangma stressed the significance of integrating smart technology for education, as it facilitates connectivity with the global society and enhances the learning experience for students.

The government has allocated Rs 25 crore for infrastructure development at the temporary campus, of which Rs 19 crore has already been utilized. Chief minister Sangma expressed his optimism that the campus, previously utilized by other institutions, will continue to serve its purpose while the permanent campus for NLU is being set up.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Justice of Meghalaya, speaking at the inauguration of the National Law University (NLU), highlighted the institution’s unique blend of tradition and modernity, as well as its futuristic approach. The Chief Justice emphasized that NLU’s distinguishing factor would be its focus on studying cultural and tribal laws, with the ultimate goal of codifying and comprehending their beauty and societal significance.

The Chief Justice emphasized that NLU aims to be at the forefront of legal education by incorporating emerging fields such as data science and artificial intelligence into its curriculum. The institution’s vision is to embrace a revolutionary and non-conformist approach, igniting a passion for learning and knowledge among its students.

Education minister Rakkam A Sangma emphasised the transformative role that the National Law University (NLU) will play in shaping the future of the state. Minister Sangma highlighted that NLU will provide students with the necessary tools and knowledge to develop ideas that contribute to the overall welfare of the state.

The minister also acknowledged the vital role that the court system plays in delivering justice to the people. In this context, NLU will prepare future lawyers who will act as advocates for the cause of the people, ensuring that justice is served and their rights are protected.

“By imparting quality legal education and fostering a deep understanding of the law, NLU will empower students to become catalysts for positive change in society”, he said.

Rakkam Sangma’s statement underscores the crucial role that NLU will play in producing skilled legal professionals who will champion the rights and interests of the people, ultimately contributing to the advancement and development of the state.