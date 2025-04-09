29.5 C
One time relaxation of upper age limit for candidates seeking govt jobs in Arunachal

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, April 8: The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently approved ‘One Time Relaxation’ of the prescribed upper age limit for candidates for direct recruitment in govt posts.

The move would enable candidates to be eligible and to apply for those categories of posts where the previous vacancy notifications (issued prior to 2024) has been or will be cancelled by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), subject to prescribed conditions.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for framing of a Common Examination Scheme for conducting Direct Recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineers under Government of Arunachal Pradesh. APPSC in consultation with the respective Departments shall finalize the syllabus for the common examination. It observed that the Common Examination scheme would fasten the procedure of recruitment.

The state Cabinet also approved for notification of the Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (4th Amendment) Rules, 2025, amending the APPS Rules, 1989 to streamline cadre management, promotions, and rank structures in the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The amendment introduced a Common Cadre Structure for officers of Civil Police, IRBn and AAPBn, classifying all grades – Entry Grade, Grade-I, Junior Administrative Grade(JAG) and Special Grade—as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Posts.

Further, the Cabinet approved creation of 280 posts in the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply department in different categories. This would not only meet the aspiration of long serving officials and pave way for new recruitments but also help in ensuring efficient and smooth functioning of the department.

A presentation was made by the Department of Finance, Planning and Investment regarding the memorandum proposed to be submitted to the 16th Finance Commission. The Cabinet deliberated on and approved the memorandum.

