Poppy plantation destroyed along the Manipur-Myanmar border

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Braving the incessant light rains and cold weather in this winter season, around 200 state and central forces destroyed around 15 hectares of illicit poppy planted on the hill slopes at the Khamasom Hill Range of Manipur’s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar on the east for the third day on Thursday.

The district administration of the Ukhrul district said that the joint team of the Ukhrul Police, Ukhrul Forest Department, 6th Manipur Rifles, and 35 Assam Rifles carried out the destruction of poppy cultivation at the Khamasom Hill Range, Ukhrul on Wednesday the first day of the campaigns against the illegal plantation.

In the drive, around 15 hectares of illicit poppy cultivated on the Khamasom Hill Range were destroyed along with huts and the campaign concluded on Thursday.

A senior official of the state police department said, “Around 113 additional police personnel from Imphal were also deployed during the operation that started on Tuesday and will continue for three days at the Khamasom Hill Range, Ukhrul District near Indo-Myanmar border. About 200 personnel were deployed at the Khamasom Hill Range and the same exercise continued till Thursday.”

The officer added that because of the rough terrain, the joint team faced many problems in carrying out the destruction drives but managed to complete the bounden duties as the law protectors of the country.