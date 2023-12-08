19 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 8, 2023
type here...

Poppy plantation destroyed along the Manipur-Myanmar border

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Braving the incessant light rains and cold weather in this winter season, around 200 state and central forces destroyed around 15 hectares of illicit poppy planted on the hill slopes at the Khamasom Hill Range of Manipur’s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar on the east for the third day on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The district administration of the Ukhrul district said that the joint team of the Ukhrul Police, Ukhrul Forest Department, 6th Manipur Rifles, and 35 Assam Rifles carried out the destruction of poppy cultivation at the Khamasom Hill Range, Ukhrul on Wednesday the first day of the campaigns against the illegal plantation.

In the drive, around 15 hectares of illicit poppy cultivated on the Khamasom Hill Range were destroyed along with huts and the campaign concluded on Thursday.

A senior official of the state police department said, “Around 113 additional police personnel from Imphal were also deployed during the operation that started on Tuesday and will continue for three days at the Khamasom Hill Range, Ukhrul District near Indo-Myanmar border. About 200 personnel were deployed at the Khamasom Hill Range and the same exercise continued till Thursday.”

The officer added that because of the rough terrain, the joint team faced many problems in carrying out the destruction drives but managed to complete the bounden duties as the law protectors of the country.

Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita inaugurates Mandal offices in Gossaigaon

The Hills Times - 0
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya