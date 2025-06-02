27.7 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 2, 2025
Leparada to face East Siang in boys’ football final of Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy

Arunachal PradeshSports
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
NAMSAI, June 1: Leparada and East Siang have booked their places in the boys’ football final of the ongoing Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) after registering emphatic wins in the semi-final matches held on Saturday.

The semi-final clash between Leparada and Kra Dadi turned out to be a fan-favorite, offering a thrilling contest marked by skill, grit, and determination. The decisive moment came in the 37th minute, when Tomar Basar broke through the Kra Dadi defense and found the back of the net, giving Leparada a 1–0 lead. Despite several attempts from both sides, the scoreline remained unchanged, and Leparada held on till the final whistle, sealing their spot in the final.

In the second semi-final, East Siang delivered a dominant performance, defeating Siang by a commanding 7–1 margin. The star of the match was Karsing Yirang, who produced a stunning four-goal haul, scoring in the 7th, 34th, 36th, and 67th minutes. Mohon Bori added to the tally with a goal in the 26th minute, while Panny Tasung netted a brace in the 13th and 26th minutes. Hanu Tari scored a consolation goal for Team Siang in first-half injury time (35+2 minutes).

Meanwhile, in the girls’ volleyball event, Kra Dadi and Kamle advanced to the finals after defeating East Siang and Capital Complex, respectively, in well-contested semi-final matches.

The finals in both disciplines are expected to be high-voltage encounters, with fans eagerly awaiting the culmination of this prestigious inter-district sports tournament that commemorates the legacy of martyr Hangpan Dada.

