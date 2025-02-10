27.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 10, 2025
type here...

Pradyot raises concern over Reservation Act violation in recruitment, seeks clarification

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 9: Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has written to Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Tinku Roy, alleging a violation of the Tripura Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Reservation Act in the recruitment notice for Junior Physical Instructor posts. He has also sought an official clarification regarding the modification of the mandated reservation quota in the advertisement.

- Advertisement -

In his letter, Pradyot highlighted discrepancies in the reservation provisions for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, stating that they do not align with the legal mandates of the Act. He emphasized that this deviation has sparked widespread dissatisfaction and concern.

Related Posts:

“As per the Tripura Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Reservation Act, 31% of government job vacancies must be reserved for ST candidates and 17% for SC candidates. However, the current recruitment notice allots only 18 posts (approximately 6%) for ST candidates—far below the required 31%. Similarly, only 35 posts (roughly 12%) have been reserved for SC candidates, which is significantly less than the mandated 17%,” Pradyot pointed out.

He asserted that such a shortfall constitutes a direct violation of the Act, marginalizing Indigenous and SC communities and depriving them of their constitutional rights. “This inadequate reservation policy undermines public trust in the fairness of government recruitment processes. Failure to rectify this issue promptly will not only perpetuate injustice but also strain the government’s relationship with Indigenous and marginalized communities,” he cautioned.

Pradyot has urged immediate intervention to review and amend the recruitment notice in accordance with the law. He insisted that the reservation for ST candidates be increased to 31% and for SC candidates to 17%, as per the legal mandate. Additionally, he demanded an official clarification on why the reservation quota was altered in the advertisement.

10 Most Expensive Rose In The World
10 Most Expensive Rose In The World
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day
10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park
10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park
7 Legendary SUVs of India
7 Legendary SUVs of India
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Most Expensive Rose In The World 10 Romantic Destinations In India Perfect For Valentine’s Day 10 Amazing Facts About Kaziranga National Park 7 Legendary SUVs of India 10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February